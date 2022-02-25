: Ukrainian official urges Apple CEO Tim Cook to cut off business with Russia

The vice prime minister of Ukraine’s letter, posted on Twitter, shows that he has also asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to cut off Russia’s access to the App Store.
