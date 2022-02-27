The vice prime minister of Ukraine’s letter, posted on Twitter, shows that he has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to cut off Russia’s access to the App Store.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Ukrainian official urges Apple, Google, Meta’s Facebook, Netflix and Twitter to cut off business with Russia - February 26, 2022
- Market Extra: ‘Selected’ Russian banks to be removed from SWIFT global banking network, as sanctions against Moscow grow: reports - February 26, 2022
- : New studies again target Wuhan market, not lab, for COVID-19 origin - February 26, 2022