Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock ULTA rose 11.7% Friday to put it on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 27, 2022, when it rose 12.5%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has gained for seven straight days, chalking up a 17.5% gain in the period. The stock rallied after-hours Thursday, after Ulta beat third-quarter consensus estimates for profit, sales and same-store sales and tightened its guidance by raising the low end of the range. The stock is up 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 19%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

