Under Armour Inc. on Wednesday said that Stephanie Linnartz would become the company’s chief executive on Feb. 27. Linnartz, currently the president of Marriott International Inc. , will also become the athletic-apparel maker’s president and join its board at that time. Colin Browne, who has been interim president and chief executive since June, will resume his role as chief operating officer when Linnartz comes aboard. Executive Chair Kevin Plank, in a statement, said Linnartz had helped lead the hotel chain’s digital transformation, grew its loyalty program and helped develop partnerships with sports leagues or groups like the NFL and NCAA. Linnartz also sits on the board of home-improvement retailer Home Depot . Shares of Under Armour rose 1.6% after hours on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- : Verizon stock heads for worst year on record, and rival AT&T has an ‘extraordinary’ lead - December 21, 2022
- Personal Finance Daily: The fight for Trump’s tax returns is over, but it could rev up the fight over IRS funding and a report says top 1% was the only group to see real wage gains from 2020 to 2021 - December 21, 2022
- Autonomous-trucking company TuSimple to slash 25% of staff, citing “macroeconomic conditions” - December 21, 2022