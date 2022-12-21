Under Armour Inc. on Wednesday said that Stephanie Linnartz would become the company’s chief executive on Feb. 27. Linnartz, currently the president of Marriott International Inc. , will also become the athletic-apparel maker’s president and join its board at that time. Colin Browne, who has been interim president and chief executive since June, will resume his role as chief operating officer when Linnartz comes aboard. Executive Chair Kevin Plank, in a statement, said Linnartz had helped lead the hotel chain’s digital transformation, grew its loyalty program and helped develop partnerships with sports leagues or groups like the NFL and NCAA. Linnartz also sits on the board of home-improvement retailer Home Depot . Shares of Under Armour rose 1.6% after hours on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

