Under Armour Inc.’s UA stock is down by 4.4% after the clothing and footwear maker’s 2023 profit outlook fell short of estimates, although it beat forecasts for adjusted profit and revenue in its its fiscal fourth quarter. Under Armour said it earned $170.55 million, or 38 cents a share, as it swung to a profit against a year-ago loss of $59.61 million, or 13 cents a share. Adjusted fourth-quarter profit was 18 cents a share, ahead of the Wall Street forecast of 15 cents a share, according to analyst estimates compiled by FactSet. Revenue rose to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion, ahead of the analyst estimate of $1.36 billion. Looking ahead, Under Armour expects fiscal 2024 earnings of 47 cents to 51 cents a share, below the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents a share. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

