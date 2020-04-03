Under Armour to incur up to $525 million in 2020 restructuring charges, will layoff store workers starting April 12

Under Armour Inc. says it will incur pre-tax restructuring and related charges in the range of $475 million to $525 million in 2020 related to a plan that the athletic company announced on Feb. 11, before measures to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. began. The charges include about $290 million to forego opening the New York City flagship, $25 million in employee severance and benefit costs and $95 million in contract termination and other restructuring costs. Under Armour said $300 million of the costs have been incurred by March 31, including the impairment from the NYC flagship. The company expects to realize $40 million to $60 million in pre-tax benefits for the year. Under Armour has withdrawn its first-quarter and full-year guidance. The company’s stores will remain closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Under Armour staff at the full price and outlet stores as well as about 600 U.S. distribution facility workers will be temporarily laid off starting April 12. These staff members will have received four weeks of pay since store closures went into effect on March 16. Those receiving health benefits will continue to do so for two months. Distribution center staff who continue to work will receive a premium bonus. Board members and executives at the executive vice president level and higher will take a 25% pay cut until further notice. Under Armour stock has sunk 64.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is down 12% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

