Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Under Armour to incur up to $525 million in 2020 restructuring charges, will layoff store workers starting April 12

Under Armour to incur up to $525 million in 2020 restructuring charges, will layoff store workers starting April 12

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 13 mins ago

Under Armour Inc. says it will incur pre-tax restructuring and related charges in the range of $475 million to $525 million in 2020 related to a plan that the athletic company announced on Feb. 11, before measures to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. began. The charges include about $290 million to forego opening the New York City flagship, $25 million in employee severance and benefit costs and $95 million in contract termination and other restructuring costs. Under Armour said $300 million of the costs have been incurred by March 31, including the impairment from the NYC flagship. The company expects to realize $40 million to $60 million in pre-tax benefits for the year. Under Armour has withdrawn its first-quarter and full-year guidance. The company’s stores will remain closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Under Armour staff at the full price and outlet stores as well as about 600 U.S. distribution facility workers will be temporarily laid off starting April 12. These staff members will have received four weeks of pay since store closures went into effect on March 16. Those receiving health benefits will continue to do so for two months. Distribution center staff who continue to work will receive a premium bonus. Board members and executives at the executive vice president level and higher will take a 25% pay cut until further notice. Under Armour stock has sunk 64.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is down 12% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.