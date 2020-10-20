: Under new rules for reopening theme parks in California, Disneyland will have to wait

Theme parks such as Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, both in Anaheim; Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City; Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park; and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will not be allowed to open until their county is in the “yellow” tier, the least-restrictive of the state’s four-tiered system guiding reopenings.

