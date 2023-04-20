Union Pacific Corp.’s UNP stock rose 1.4% before market open Thursday after the railroad reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Net income was $1.06 billion, or $2.67 a share, compared with $1.6 billion, or $2.57 a share, in the prior year’s quarter. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.57. Revenue rose 3% to $6.06 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.02 billion. “We delivered greater network fluidity and resiliency in the first quarter even as we faced a series of significant weather events,” said Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz, in a statement. “In addition to the impact of weather on carload volumes and costs, higher inflation also reduced our operating income and more than offset our record first quarter operating revenue.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

