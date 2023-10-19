Union Pacific Corp.’s UNP stock was up by 3.2% in premarket trading on Thursday after the railroad’s third-quarter profit beat analyst expectations despite inflation and a drop in carloads. Union Pacific said its profit fell to $1.53 billion, or $2.51 a share, from $1.9 billion or $3.05 a share in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus estimate for Union Pacific was $2.41 a share. Revenue dropped 10% to $5.94 billion, below the analyst estimate of $5.96 billion. The company said it saw reduced fuel surcharge revenue, lower volumes, and business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains. Business volume as measured by total revenue carloads fell by 3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

