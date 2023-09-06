United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL raised on Wednesday its third-quarter fuel price outlook, citing a 20% jump in jet fuel prices since mid-July. The air carrier now expects fuel costs of $2.95 to $3.05 a gallon for the current quarter, up from previous guidance of $2.50 to $2.80 a gallon. Meanwhile, the company reiterated its third-quarter guidance for revenue to rise 10% to 13% from a year ago and for capacity to be up about 16%. The company didn’t provide an update to earnings per share, which it said on July 20 was $3.85 to $4.35. United’s stock, which rose 0.2% in premarket trading, has slipped 0.7% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS has lost 1.0% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 5.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

