United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL on Tuesday issued a nationwide ground stop because of a computer issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
