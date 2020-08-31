United Airlines permanently eliminates change fees

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Monday that it is permanently getting rid of scheduling change fees on all standard economy and premium seats for all U.S. flights, effective immediately. In addition, the air carrier said starting Jan. 1, 2021, standby flights for customers departing the day of their travel, regardless of the type of ticket or class of service, will be free. Members of United’s MileagePlus program can confirm seats on a different flight on the same day with the same departure and arrival cities as their original ticket if a seat in the same ticket fare class is available. “When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of this fee is often the top request,” said Chief Executive Scott Kirby. The stock, which rallied 2.7% in premarket trading, has tumbled 57.6% year to date through Friday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has shed 41.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

