United Airlines rescinds annual guidance due to coronavirus

United Airlines Holdings Inc. rescinded its annual revenue guidance for 2020 on Monday due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China and beyond. The airline said that the disease caused by coronavirus is too unpredictable to ensure that the forecast it issued two months ago will hold up. “Beyond the first quarter, we believe the range of possible scenarios is too wide to provide earnings guidance at this time.” the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For the first quarter, United said that canceled flights to China will not affect its earnings thanks to savings on declining fuel costs and other cuts, and stuck with a forecast for adjusted earnings of 75 cents to $1.25 a share. “Despite these short-term impacts, the company continues to believe it will be in a strong position to deliver earnings growth in 2021 and beyond,” United stated in its filing. Shares declined less than 1% in after-hours trading Monday, following a 2.5% decline to $75.47 in the regular session.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

