United Continental December traffic up 2.7% year-on-year

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc. rose 2% late Tuesday after the airline said its December consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 2.7% while consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.7% compared with December 2016. Shares ended the regular session down less than 0.1%.
