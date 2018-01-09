United Continental December traffic up 2.7% year-on-year

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc. rose 2% late Tuesday after the airline said its December consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 2.7% while consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.7% compared with December 2016. Shares ended the regular session down less than 0.1%.

