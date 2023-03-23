The replaces a previous item that incorrectly reported Michael Stigers position with the company. It has been corrected.United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI disclosed Thursday that Michael Stigers, chief executive of the grocery wholesaler’s UNFI Retail business, will resign to “pursue another professional opportunity.” Stigers will remain with the company until May 31. The stock has tumbled 43.4% so far in March, as the company reported disappointing quarterly results, to close Wednesday at the lowest price since January 2021, while the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 0.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story