United Natural Foods to offer $400 million in senior notes due 2028

United Natural Foods Inc. said Wednesday it is planning to offer $400 million in eight-year bonds, joining the many companies raising record amounts of capital during the pandemic. The parent of brands, including Albert’s, Tony’s Fine Foods and Woodstock Farms, said proceeds will be used to repay a portion of its term loan facility. Shares were not active premarket, but have gained 110% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story