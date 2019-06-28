United Tech responds to Third Point criticism of planned Raytheon deal

United Technologies Corp. said Friday it does not agree with a letter from hedge fund Third Point LLC released early Friday that questions the strategic rationale behind its proposed merger with Raytheon Co. . “While we welcome the opinions of all of our shareowners, we do not agree with the assertions and conclusions in the Third Point letter,” the company said in a statement. “We have been advised by other shareowners that they recognize and agree with us as to the desirability of the merger.” Among other issues, Third Point, the hedge fund run by activist shareholder Daniel Loeb, said the deal comes with scant details of how it will work, including financial details, despite an almost six-month negotiation period. United Tech said its board unanimously approved the deal “following a careful and thorough review process and remains confident that the merger will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments of aerospace and defense, and create significant long term value for both companies’ shareowners,” said the statement. “We remain focused on executing the transaction, and continue to expect that the transaction will close in the first half of 2020.” United Tech shares are up 0.8% and have gained 22% in 2019, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

