Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH sank 4.1% in afternoon trading Wednesday, which puts them on track to suffer the worst four-day performance — down 8.1% — in 15 months, after the health insurer’s first-quarter earnings report raised concerns over the “unintended consequences” of changes to Medicare Advantage rates. Meanwhile, shares of Elevance Health Inc. ELV dropped 5.7%, and have slumped 8.2% amid a four-day losing streak, after the health care services company reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations, but Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes said she believes the stock is under pressure as days claims payable (DCP) declined from the sequential fourth quarter and from a year ago. Among other health care services companies, shares of Centene Corp. CNC slid 3.7%, Humana Inc. HUM gave up 4.0% and Molina Healthcare Inc. MOH dropped 5.1%. The relatively big declines in health care services stocks contrasts with the S&P 500’s SPX rise of less than 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

