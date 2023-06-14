Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH took an 8.8% dive toward an 18-month low, as the health insurer said it was facing higher costs from pent-up demand for surgeries. That put the stock on track for the biggest one-day decline since it tumbled 11.1% on March 18, 2020. The insurer’s stock is the highest priced component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, which is a price-weighted index, unlike the S&P 500 SPX, which is a market-capitalization weighted index. UnitedHealth’s stock’s $43.06 price decline was shaving about 284 points off the Dow’s price. The Dow was down 162 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

