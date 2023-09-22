Unity Software Inc. U apologized Friday to game developers for not speaking with them more before it announced new fees recently. Earlier in the week, Unity shares fell as the company said it was “listening” to the backlash from game developers, after several switched off Unity’s ad-monetization, and would be making changes to per-download developer fees announced the week previous. “Our Unity Personal plan will remain free and there will be no Runtime Fee for games built on Unity Personal,” the company said in an open letter posted on the company’s blog. “We will be increasing the cap from $100,000 to $200,000 and we will remove the requirement to use the Made with Unity splash screen. No game with less than $1 million in trailing 12-month revenue will be subject to the fee.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

