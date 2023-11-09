Unity Software Inc.’s U stock stumbled 13% in extended trading Thursday after the company reported quarterly results. Unity reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $125.3 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $250 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue was $544.2 million, up from $322.9 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected revenue of $554 million. Shares of Unity have dipped 12% this year. The broader S&P 500 index SPX is up 13%. Last month, John Riccitiello announced he was retiring as chief executive of the beleaguered game-engine software company.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story