Shares of Unity Software Inc. U popped more than 11% Monday after Apple Inc. AAPL announced that it was working with the game-development company on its new Vision Pro headset. An Apple executive said that the consumer-electronics company will “deeply support their tools.” The announcement came during Apple’s WWDC keynote address Monday, as Apple previewed its first major new product since 2015. Tim Cook called Vision Pro “a new dimension to powerful personal technology.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

