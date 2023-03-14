Univar Solutions Inc. stock UNVR is up nearly 14% in premarket trading Tuesday after the chemical company said it agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc. APO for $8.1 billion, or $36.15 a share. The purchase price of $36.15 a share is a premium of 16% over Univar’s closing price of $31.17 on Monday. Apollo stock is up 2.2% in premarket trades. The Wall Street Journal reported the deal earlier in the day. Univar said the transaction includes a minority investment from a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Prior to Tuesday’s deal, the stock was down 2% for the year, compared to a 0.4% increase by the S&P 500 SPX. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023 and will result in Univar becoming a private company. Univar chairman Chris Pappas said the deal “follows a comprehensive review of value creation opportunities” and that the transaction “is the right path forward.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

