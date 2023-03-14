Univar Solutions Inc.’s stock UNVR is up nearly 14% in premarket trading Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the chemical company is being acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc. APO agreed to be acquired for $8.1 billion, or $36.15 a share. The purchase price of $36.15 a share is a premium of 16% over Univar’s closing price of $31.17 on Monday. Apollo’s stock is up 2.2% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

