Universal Health shares fall on earnings miss, reduced outlook

Universal Health Services Inc. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the hospital and health care facility operator reported quarterly results that missed Wall Street estimates and cut its outlook for the year. Universal Health shares fell 4.7% to $105.50 after hours. The company reported third-quarter net income of $141.2 million, or $1.47 a share, compared with $151.7 million, or $1.54 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $1.49 a share. Revenue rose to $2.78 billion from $2.61 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $1.67 a share on revenue of $2.83 billion. For the year, Universal Health reduced estimated earnings to a range of $7.25 to $7.50 a share from a range of $7.50 to $8 a share. Analysts had expected earnings of $7.66 a share.

