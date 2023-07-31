Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. USAP said Monday it’s raising base prices on bar products by 5% to 10% in its latest move to combat inflationary pressures. “Supply chain cost pressures persist,” said Brian Kane, vice president for sales & marketing. “The price adjustment is necessary to mitigate the realized cost burden while continuing to invest in equipment and technologies to remain globally competitive.” The Bridgeville, Pa.-based company raised the base price of plate products by 5% to 10% in May. The stock has gained 128% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 19%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story