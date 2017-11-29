UPDATE: Beijing-based green building materials maker ReTo Eco-Solutions stock rockets 143% in trading debut

Shares of Beijing-based green building materials maker ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. rallied 143% in their trading debut Wednesday, rising almost $7 above their issue price of $5 a share. The company sold 2.8 million shares to raise about $14 million with plans to use the proceeds to buy raw materials, fund R&D, make acquisitions and finance a new plant, among other uses. Shares are trading on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol ‘RETO.” ViewTrade Securities Inc. was sole bookrunner on the deal. The S&P 500 was down 0.1%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story