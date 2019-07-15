UPDATE: Callon Petroleum to acquire Carrizo Oil & Gas in all-stock deal valued at $3.2 billion

Independent energy company Callon Petroleum Co. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. , a Houston-based company engaged in E&P and oil and gas production, in an all-stock deal valued at $3.2 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Carrizo shareholders will receive 2.05 Callon shares for each share owned, equal to $13.12 per Carrizo share based on its closing stock price on July 12 and equal to a premium of 18% over Carrizo’s trailing 60-day volume weighted average price. Callon shareholders will own 54% of the combined company. “Together with Carrizo, we will accelerate our free cash flow, capital efficiency and deleveraging goals through an optimized model of large-scale development across the portfolio,” Callon Chief Executive Joe Gatto said in a statement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Callon shares fell 12% premarket and are down 1% in 2019 through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%. Carrizo shares were up 6% after resuming trade following a halt for the news.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story