UPDATE: COVID-19 case tally: 981,221 cases globally, 50,230 deaths

The number of cases of COVID-19 around the world edged closer to a million on Thursday while the U.S. death toll climbed above 5,000 according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering. There are now 981,221 cases globally and 50,230 people have died, the data show. About 204,605 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus that has sickened people in 180 countries. The U.S still has the most number of cases worldwide, at 226,374 and 5,316 deaths. Another 8,826 people have recovered. Italy has the second highest number of cases at 115,242 but the highest mortality rate at at least 13,915 deaths. Spain’s tally comes to 110,238 cases and at least 10,003 deaths. China, where the virus was first detected in December, has 82,432 cases and 3,322 deaths. Germany has 81,728 cases and 997 deaths; France has 57,807 cases and at least 4,043 deaths. Iran has 50,468 cases and at least 3,160 deaths. The UK counted 34,165 cases and the number of deaths now stands at 2,926. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

