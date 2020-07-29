UPDATE: Denbury Resources to file for Chapter 11 with plan to eliminate $2.1 billion of bond debt

Denbury Resources Inc. said Wednesday it has reached a pre-packaged restructuring plan with its creditors that will enable it to eliminate $2.1 billion of bond debt. The Plano,Tx.-based oil and natural gas company will file for Chapter 11 protection on Thursday. The company said it has an agreement with debtholders that own 100% of revolving credit facility loans, about 67.2% of second lien notes and about 70.8% of convertible bonds. The company expects to operate as normal during the Chapter 11 process and has a debtor-in-possession revolving loan that will roll into an exit facility of up to $615 million. “Recently our entire industry has been highly impacted by the global oil demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, driving record low oil prices and rapid changes in energy market conditions,” Chief Executive Chris Kendall said in a statement. Denbury has taken many steps to preserve liquidity, reducing capital spending and general and administrative costs and optimizing operations, he said. The stock, which is trading at 24 cents, rose 16% premarket on the news. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story