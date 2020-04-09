UPDATE: New York state sees biggest one-day death tally from coronavirus at 779 fatalities

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state suffered its biggest one-day death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours, as 779 people died. The state has now suffered 6,268 fatalities from the virus, far more than the 2,753 lives that were lost in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. But Cuomo said the number of people being hospitalized is coming down with more patients being released than were admitted in the past three days, suggesting the stay-at-home and social distancing measures the state has implemented are working. “This is not a time to get complaceent or do anything different,’ he told reporters at a daily briefing. “Remember what happened in Italy when the entire health-care system was overrun. There’s no doubt we’re bending the curve and no doubt we have to keep doing it.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

