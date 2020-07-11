Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / UPDATE: Roger Stone prison sentence commuted by President Trump

UPDATE: Roger Stone prison sentence commuted by President Trump

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 1 hour ago

President Donald Trump has commuted the 40-month prison sentence of longtime confidant and adviser Roger Stone. A White House statement called the sentence unjust and said Stone had been “a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetrated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.” Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction. He was set to surrender to authorities to begin his prison sentence next week. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a Trump ally, had tweeted an hour before the White House announcement that a commutation was justified in that Stone is in his 70s and was a first-time offender. Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who leads the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted that Stone had lied and intimidated witnesses who might have testified against Trump in the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and that the commutation of his sentence demonstrates that there are now two systems of justice in the U.S., one for Trump associates and one for everyone else. Journalist and author Howard Fineman reported minutes before the commutation news broke that he’d spoken with Stone earlier Friday and that Stone had said he wanted the commutation rather than a pardon, as the latter implies guilt. “[Trump] knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him,” Fineman quoted Stone as having said. “It would have eased my situation considerably. But I didn’t.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.