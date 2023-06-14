Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW said Wednesday it expects to report a 10% to 11% decline in second-quarter revenue due to “temporarily compressed” net interest margin and a smaller interest-earning asset base, along with softer trading activity. Analysts currently expect second-quarter revenue of $4.78 billion for Charles Schwab, down 6% from $5.09 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to FactSet data. Schwab CFO Peter Crawford said Schwab saw “strong business momentum” in May, but the company booked a slowdown in the average daily pace of net outflows compared to April. Schwab’s core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $20.7 billion in May. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $24.5 billion. Total client assets rose 5% from the year-ago period to $7.65 trillion as of May 30, but were flat with the previous month. Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.5% as of May 30, compared with 12% in May, 2022 and 11.3% in April, 2023. Chares Schwab stock is unchanged in premarket trades on volume of about 77,000.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

