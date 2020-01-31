UPS has a new risk factor: Amazon

United Parcel Service Inc. has long boasted about its diverse customer base, and had been mum about who its largest customers were, but on Thursday the package delivery giant embraced the fact that Amazon was the largest customer it’s had in years.
