UPS, pilots union reach a ‘tentative’ deal on 2-yr extension

United Parcel Service Inc.’s pilots union, the Independent Pilots Association (IPA), said Monday that a “tentative agreement” has been reached with the package delivery company on a two-year contract extension. The IPA said the agreement, which was unanimously approved and endorsed by the IPA’s 5-member executive board, needs to be ratified by a majority of UPS’s pilots. The pilots’ vote will be completed by March 31. Details of the deal will not be disclosed until the IPA first presents the proposed contract to all UPS pilots. UPS’s stock fell 1.2% in afternoon trading. It has tumbled 18% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average [: djt] has slipped 2.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 5.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story