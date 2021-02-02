UPS reports wider net loss, but stock rallies as adjusted profit and revenue rise above expectations

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. surged 3.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported a fourth-quarter net loss of more than $3 billion as a result of a large pension charge, but an adjusted profit and revenue that rose well above forecasts. Net losses were $3.26 billion, or $3.75 a share, after a loss of 12 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $5.6 billion mark-to-market pension charge, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.66 from $2.11, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.14. Total revenue rose 21.0% to $24.90 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $22.87 billion. U.S. domestic revenue grew 17.4% to $15.74 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $14.83 billion; international revenue jumped 26.8% to $4.77 billion, above expectations of $4.23 billion; and supply chain and freight revenue climbed 29.0% to $4.38 billion to beat forecasts of $3.83 billion. The company did not provide a financial outlook given uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we look past 2020 into the new year, we are optimistic,” said Chief Executive Carol Tomé. “During the fourth quarter, we began transporting COVID-19 vaccines and we stand ready to deliver hope and health to people around the world.” The stock has slipped 2.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has gained 9.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 12.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

