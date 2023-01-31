Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. UPS edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier loss, after the package delivery giant reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that surprisingly declined, and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Separately, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 6.6% and set a new $5 billion stock repurchase program. Net income rose to $3.45 billion, or $3.96 a share, from $3.09 billion, or $3.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $3.62 beat the FactSet consensus of $3.59. Revenue fell 2.7% to $27.03 billion from $27.77 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for an increase to $28.08 billion. Among UPS’s business segments, U.S. revenue rose 3.1% to $18.25 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $18.46 billion, International revenue dropped 8.3% to $4.95 billion to miss expectations of $5.37 billion and supply chain revenue slumped 18.1% to miss expectations of $4.24 billion. Looking ahead, the company expects revenue of between $97.0 billion and $99.4 billion, which is below the FactSet consensus of $99.89 billion. The stock has gained 5.5% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average DJT has advanced 4.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has tacked on 3.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story