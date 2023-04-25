Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. UPS slumped 3.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that fell a bit shy and trimmed its full-year outlook. Net income fell to $1.90 billion, or $2.19 a share, from $2.66 billion, or $3.03 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 was the same as the FactSet consensus. Revenue declined 6.0% to $22.93 billion, just below the FactSet consensus of $22.99 billion, as U.S. domestic package revenue slipped 0.9%, international package revenue was down 6.8% and supply chain solutions revenue dropped 22.5%. Average revenue per piece rose 3.6% to $13.74. Looking ahead, UPS now expects revenue of “around” $97.0 billion, compared with previous guidance of between $97.0 billion $99.4 billion, and adjusted operating margin of “around” 12.8%, down from the previous guidance of between 12.8% and 13.6%. The stock has run up 12.7% year to date through Monday, while the iShares U.S. Transportation exchange-traded fund IYT has advanced 7.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has gained 2.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

