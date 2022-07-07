: Upstart stock plunges again after admitting it won’t hit disappointing forecast

Upstart Holdings Inc. disappointed investors with its guidance in May, and faces Wall Street’s wrath once again after admitting Thursday it came up well short of the mark.
