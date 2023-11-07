Upwork Inc.’s UPWK stock surged 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company registered quarterly results that topped analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Upwork reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16.3 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $24.8 million, or 19 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 21 cents a share. Total revenue grew 11% to $175.7 million from $159 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of 10 cents a share on revenue of $168.2 million. Shares of Upwork have gained 15% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 14%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

