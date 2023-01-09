Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN said late Monday that it booked record holiday sales for the two months ending Dec. 31. Two-month holiday sales rose 2.3% from the same period a year ago. By brand, comparable retail net sales rose 15% at the company’s Free People Group, 7% at the Anthropologie Group, and fell 10% at Urban Outfitters. Shares of Urban Outfitters rose 1% after hours, following a 0.1% decline to close the regular session at $25.46.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

