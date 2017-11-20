Urban Outfitters shares jump 10% on record sales for retailer

Shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. jumped more than 10% late Monday after the parent company of Anthropologie and other retail brands reported third-quarter sales and earnings above Wall Street expectations. Urban Outfitters said it earned $45 million, or 41 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $47 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales were up 3.5% to $893 million, compared with $862 million a year ago, and a record for the company, Urban Outfitters said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected per-share earnings of 33 cents a share on sales of $861 million. Comparable-store sales, which include the comparable direct-to-consumer channel, rose 1%. The analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a decline in same-store sales of 2.2%. “Comparable Retail segment sales were driven by strong, double-digit growth in the direct-to-consumer channel, partially offset by negative retail store sales,” the company said.

