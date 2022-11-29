The U.S. national team reached the group stage of the World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Iran thanks to Christian Pulisic’s strike. The Chelsea forward raced onto Sergino Dest’s header to score the go-ahead goal in the first half. The U.S. finished in second place in the World Cup’s Group B, behind England, who defeated Wales 3-0 in the group’s other game Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story