US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday named Dave Flitman, until recently president and chief executive of building products provider Builders FirstSource, as its new CEO, effective Jan. 5. Flitman has also held senior positions at Performance Foodservice, the biggest segment of Performance Food Group, as well as at Univar, Nalco, Ecolab and Allegheny Power. He started his career at chemicals company DuPont. US Foods shares were down 2% premarket, but have gained 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

