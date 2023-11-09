US Foods Holding Corp. USFD reported Thursday a third-quarter profit that topped expectations and nudged up its full-year outlook. The $10.1 billion market-capitalization foodservice distributor’s stock was still inactive in the premarket. Net income fell to $95 million, or 38 cents a share, from $100 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 70 cents from 60 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of 69 cents. Sales grew 2.1% to $9.106 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $9.116 billion, as food cost deflation of 1.3% was offset by a 4.0% increase in case volume. For 2023, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $2.60 to $2.70 from $2.55 to $2.65. The stock has slipped 2.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 SPX has eased 1.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

