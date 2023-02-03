USA Today publisher Gannett Co. Inc. GCI said Friday it has used the proceeds of real estate sales totaling $21.3 million in January to reduce first lien debt by $22.3 million. The McLean, Va.-based company said about $5 million of the proceeds went to repurchase about $6.1 million of 6.00% first lien notes due Nov. 1, 2026, at a discount to par. The remaining $16.3 million went to repay some of its five-year senior secured term loan facility. “We expect to sell another $50 million to $60 million in real estate and other assets in 2023, the proceeds of which we expect to use to pay down debt,” Chief Executive Michael Reed said in a statement. “:As a result, we expect to reduce our debt within the year by approximately $120 million through the sale of real estate and other assets, along with our scheduled quarterly amortization payments.” The stock was down 1.2% premarket and has fallen 56% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

