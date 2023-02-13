Usana Health Services, maker of nutritional supplements, on Monday announced that Chief Executive Kevin Guest will become executive chairman effective July 1 in accordance with the company’s succession strategy. Guest has been CEO since 2015 and chairman of the board since 2020. Jim Brown, currently president of Usana, will become CEO at that time. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

