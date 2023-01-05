Usana Health Sciences Inc. falls more than 4% in the extended session Thursday after the multi-level marketing company calls for lower 2023 sales and profit than Wall Street expected, saying it is unsure whether an uptick in sales at the end of 2022 will last.
