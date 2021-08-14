Used car prices barely went up last month, rising just 0.2%, per the latest Consumer Price Index report.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Nixon reshaped the world economy 50 years ago. Is crypto on the brink of doing the same now? - August 14, 2021
- : Biden administration clears the way for tighter oversight of student-loan companies - August 14, 2021
- : Used car prices finally cooling after months of record surges — why deals will still be hard to come by - August 14, 2021