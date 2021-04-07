Breaking News
UTime stock more than doubles, and is now 2,175% above its IPO price

Shares of UTime Ltd. soared 133.3% in very volatile afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace all gainers on major U.S. exchanges, in the China-based mobile phone maker’s second day of trading on the Nasdaq. On Tuesday, the stock closed at $39, or 875% above its $4 initial public offering price, which was at the low end of the expected range of between $4 and $5 a share. The company sold 3.75 million shares in the IPO to raise $15 million. With the stock now trading nearly 23 times the IPO price, the company’s current market value was $752.4 million, up from $33.1 million at the IPO price. The stock has been halted nine times for volatility so far on Wednesday, after being halted 14 times for volatility on Tuesday. The company recorded a net loss of RMB21.7 million ($3.1 million) on revenue of RMB193.1 million ($27.3 million) in 2020, after a loss of RMB11.9 million on revenue of RMB238.1 million in 2019. The company went public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 4.7% over the past three months, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has slipped 1.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

